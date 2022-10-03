Punjab University IMME wins All Pakistan Project Competitions

A group of students from Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) has won two consecutive All Pakistan Students' Project Competitions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A group of students from Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) has won two consecutive All Pakistan Students' Project Competitions.

According to PU spokesman here Monday, the students of final year BSc Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (2018 session) presented their final year project in two scientific competitions and won the positions along with cash prizes.

First competition was organized by Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) at Expo Centre Lahore. Students secured third position along with a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The second competition "1st PEC CAPSTONE Expo Final Year Projects Competition" was organized by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) at a local hotel. The said competition was held among 173 shortlisted projects from 40 engineering universities across Pakistan. Group of IMME students once again won the position and here secured second along with a cash prize of Rs 100,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that the only group among several from Punjab University has won the position and that went to IMME.

On this occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar praised the students on their hard work and especially appreciated the project supervisor Dr. Eng. Muhammad Atif Makhdoom and his innovative idea.

The chairman and other members of PEC also congratulated Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar for organizing the event.

Director IMME Prof Dr Mohsin Ali Raza and faculty members admired the efforts of students.

Dr Raza said that IMME faculty possessed great talent and also had the potential not only to guide students effectively but also to channelize their energies in more a constructive way to get fruitful results. He said that several students had won various competitions at national level in the recent past. He said that IMME faculty unanimously agreed that such contests were very healthy activities that not only impart a sense of competitions among students but also encouraged them to think out of the box and cover extra miles at a faster pace during studies.