UrduPoint.com

Punjab University IMME Wins All Pakistan Project Competitions

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Punjab University IMME wins All Pakistan Project Competitions

A group of students from Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) has won two consecutive All Pakistan Students' Project Competitions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A group of students from Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) has won two consecutive All Pakistan Students' Project Competitions.

According to PU spokesman here Monday, the students of final year BSc Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (2018 session) presented their final year project in two scientific competitions and won the positions along with cash prizes.

First competition was organized by Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) at Expo Centre Lahore. Students secured third position along with a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The second competition "1st PEC CAPSTONE Expo Final Year Projects Competition" was organized by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) at a local hotel. The said competition was held among 173 shortlisted projects from 40 engineering universities across Pakistan. Group of IMME students once again won the position and here secured second along with a cash prize of Rs 100,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that the only group among several from Punjab University has won the position and that went to IMME.

On this occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar praised the students on their hard work and especially appreciated the project supervisor Dr. Eng. Muhammad Atif Makhdoom and his innovative idea.

The chairman and other members of PEC also congratulated Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar for organizing the event.

Director IMME Prof Dr Mohsin Ali Raza and faculty members admired the efforts of students.

Dr Raza said that IMME faculty possessed great talent and also had the potential not only to guide students effectively but also to channelize their energies in more a constructive way to get fruitful results. He said that several students had won various competitions at national level in the recent past. He said that IMME faculty unanimously agreed that such contests were very healthy activities that not only impart a sense of competitions among students but also encouraged them to think out of the box and cover extra miles at a faster pace during studies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Hotel Guide Pakistan Engineering Council 2018 Event All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

10 died, 33 injured in traffic mishap in DI Khan

10 died, 33 injured in traffic mishap in DI Khan

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's economy can't afford exemptions, subsid ..

Pakistan's economy can't afford exemptions, subsidies: FBR Member

2 minutes ago
 US Rich Hoard Money at Charities for Tax Breaks Wh ..

US Rich Hoard Money at Charities for Tax Breaks While Delaying Pay to The Needy ..

2 minutes ago
 Iraqi Presidential Election May Take Place in Comi ..

Iraqi Presidential Election May Take Place in Coming Days Amid Political Deadloc ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Interior Ministry Lists Journalist Ovsyann ..

Russian Interior Ministry Lists Journalist Ovsyannikova as Wanted Fugitive

3 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court to Hear Cases on Legal Protection ..

US Supreme Court to Hear Cases on Legal Protections for Big Tech on Content They ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.