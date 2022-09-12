Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology organizes workshop

Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) here on Monday organized a workshop on 'Model testing through process macro'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) here on Monday organized a workshop on 'Model testing through process macro'.

Director IAP Prof Dr Rafia Rafique, Assistant Prof from Department of Psychology, University of Sargodha Dr Adnan Adil, faculty members and students attended the workshop.

Dr Adnan spoke about the theoretical basis of model testing and the role of advanced analysis including process macro. He elaborated the models of Process Macro and their application for mediation, moderation, mediated moderation and further through the hands-on training.

Dr Rafia thanked Dr Adnan for the training and at the end of the workshop certificates were distributed among the participants.