Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (ICET) students honoured

A group of 17 students of 6th semester of the Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (ICET) is on two months summer internship programme at Universiti Teknologi Petronas Malaysia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):A group of 17 students of 6th semester of the Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (ICET) is on two months summer internship programme at Universiti Teknologi Petronas Malaysia.

These students have been honoured as part of MoU signed between University Teknologi Petronas and University of the Punjab.

The students would carry out research projects under the joint supervision of faculties of chemical engineering in both universities on membrane synthesis, adsorption, bio-diesel and bio-gas production, biomass,catalysis, process simulation, water treatment and advanced materials.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has appreciated the efforts of director ICET in taking this initiative towards building a strong academic and research collaboration between the two universities.