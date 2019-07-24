UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Institute Of Chemical Engineering And Technology (ICET) Students Honoured

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:05 PM

Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (ICET) students honoured

A group of 17 students of 6th semester of the Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (ICET) is on two months summer internship programme at Universiti Teknologi Petronas Malaysia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):A group of 17 students of 6th semester of the Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (ICET) is on two months summer internship programme at Universiti Teknologi Petronas Malaysia.

These students have been honoured as part of MoU signed between University Teknologi Petronas and University of the Punjab.

The students would carry out research projects under the joint supervision of faculties of chemical engineering in both universities on membrane synthesis, adsorption, bio-diesel and bio-gas production, biomass,catalysis, process simulation, water treatment and advanced materials.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has appreciated the efforts of director ICET in taking this initiative towards building a strong academic and research collaboration between the two universities.

Related Topics

University Of The Punjab Technology Punjab Water Malaysia

Recent Stories

Humaima Malick breaks silence about abusive relati ..

7 minutes ago

E-tendering, e-bidding started in tribal districts ..

12 minutes ago

LDA demolishes illegal structures

12 minutes ago

UK's May Says 'Pleased' to Hand Power Over to John ..

13 minutes ago

Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

13 minutes ago

Education sans moral values meaningless: President ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.