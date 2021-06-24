Punjab University issues revised date sheets

Punjab University Examinations Department has issued revised date sheets of various examinations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University Examinations Department has issued revised date sheets of various examinations.

According to PU spokesman, the date sheet include Associate Degree Commerce first semester examination 2021, Bachelor of education (B.Ed. 1.

5 years) first semester examination 2021, BBA (4 years programme) first semester examination 2021, MSc I.T. first semester examination 2021, BS in computer science (4 years programme) first semester examination 2021 and BS (4 years programme) first, third, fifth and seventh semester examinations 2021.

The exams will commence from July 30, 2021. Details are available on www.pu.edu.pk.