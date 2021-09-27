Punjab University issues roll number slips

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) has uploaded the roll number slips of regular, private and late college students for the examination of Associate Degree of Commerce Part-I & II and MA/MSc Part-I & II annual examination 2021 and supplementary examination 2020.

According to PU spokesperson, candidates are hereby advised to download their roll number slips from Punjab University's website: www.pu.edu.pk.

Regular students can collect their roll number slips from their colleges/departments. The examsare commencing from October 9, 2021.