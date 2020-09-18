Punjab University issues schedule for registration forms

The Punjab University (PU) registration branch have issued the registration schedule for external/private candidates for Associate Degree (Arts, Science, Commerce) Part-I annual examination 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab University (PU) registration branch have issued the registration schedule for external/private candidates for Associate Degree (Arts, Science, Commerce) Part-I annual examination 2021.

According to the university spokesperson, the last date for submission of online registration forms was November 30, 2020, with late fee December 31 whereas forms can be submitted with double fee till February 26, 2021.