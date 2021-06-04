UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Issues Schedule For Resumption Of Classes At Affiliated Colleges

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:41 PM

Punjab University issues schedule for resumption of classes at affiliated colleges

The Punjab University registrar has notified that all the colleges affiliated with Punjab University will resume face-to-face classes from June 7, 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab University registrar has notified that all the colleges affiliated with Punjab University will resume face-to-face classes from June 7, 2021.

The notification reads that the SOPs provided by the Department of Health, Government of the Punjab for COVID-19 must be followed in true letter & spirit during the physical classes.

The schedule of midterm examinations of all semesters will be observed as already notified by the PU Department of Examinations. Furthermore, the classes for current semester should be resumed immediately after midterm examinations. The notification reads that the pending exam of previous semester will be conducted after Eid-ul-Azha (i.e. after 20th July, 2021) and its date sheet will be finalized / issued very soon.

