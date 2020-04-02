UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Launches Online Kitchen Gardening Program For Public

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:31 PM

Punjab University launches online kitchen gardening program for public

Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) Thursday organized an online kitchen gardening training program in order to promote healthy activities for the public during the lock-down due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) Thursday organized an online kitchen gardening training program in order to promote healthy activities for the public during the lock-down due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

A large number of participants, connected through the social networking software 'zoom.us', were given hands on training for growing organic food at home by the IAGS Director Prof Dr Saleem Haider and the faculty members.

The people were trained how to grow bottle gourd, bitter gourd, sponge gourd, okra, tomato, green chili, sweet pepper, mint, tinda gourd, cucumber and bringle at home.

Speaking on the occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad said it was necessary to engage people at home during lockdown in positive activities so that they could keep themselves mentally and physically healthy.

He said kitchen gardening was a good hobby as well as a good source of obtaining vegetables which were free of chemicals and other pollutants.

He said organic vegetables strengthened and enhanced the immune system in body which was also necessary to fight corona virus.

He said kitchen gardening could also be a source of income for many people at a small scale.

Prof Dr Saleem Haider said that people could grow summer vegetables with very low cost and limited resources at home and it was the right time.

He said that people could grow summer vegetables at the balcony, rooftop, lawn, courtyard etc where sunlight was available.

He said that due to lack of awareness, people did not focus on kitchen gardening however in the prevailing situation, it was one of the best activities to utilize time at home.

The recorded programs of kitchen gardening training sessions would be available on PU's official social media channels from Saturday.

Related Topics

Punjab Social Media From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Capital Area COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 100, Pos ..

39 seconds ago

Govt to take best steps to curb coronavirus keepin ..

40 seconds ago

Asad Umar chairs CCOE meeting

43 seconds ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

45 seconds ago

Trump says expects Russians, Saudis to cut 10 mn b ..

5 minutes ago

Minister distributes cheques in Bahawalpur divisio ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.