Punjab University launches online kitchen gardening program for public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) Thursday organized an online kitchen gardening training program in order to promote healthy activities for the public during the lock-down due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

A large number of participants, connected through the social networking software 'zoom.us', were given hands on training for growing organic food at home by the IAGS Director Prof Dr Saleem Haider and the faculty members.

The people were trained how to grow bottle gourd, bitter gourd, sponge gourd, okra, tomato, green chili, sweet pepper, mint, tinda gourd, cucumber and bringle at home.

Speaking on the occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad said it was necessary to engage people at home during lockdown in positive activities so that they could keep themselves mentally and physically healthy.

He said kitchen gardening was a good hobby as well as a good source of obtaining vegetables which were free of chemicals and other pollutants.

He said organic vegetables strengthened and enhanced the immune system in body which was also necessary to fight corona virus.

He said kitchen gardening could also be a source of income for many people at a small scale.

Prof Dr Saleem Haider said that people could grow summer vegetables with very low cost and limited resources at home and it was the right time.

He said that people could grow summer vegetables at the balcony, rooftop, lawn, courtyard etc where sunlight was available.

He said that due to lack of awareness, people did not focus on kitchen gardening however in the prevailing situation, it was one of the best activities to utilize time at home.

The recorded programs of kitchen gardening training sessions would be available on PU's official social media channels from Saturday.