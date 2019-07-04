Punjab University library organises session on 'Job hunting'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab University Library, in collaboration with the Punjab University Information and Library Management Alumni Association (PUILMAA), Thursday organised a programme on "Overseas Job Hunting Techniques" for Information Management and Library Science students and professionals at the PU Library auditorium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab University Library, in collaboration with the Punjab University Information and library Management Alumni Association (PUILMAA), Thursday organised a programme on "Overseas Job Hunting Techniques" for Information Management and Library Science students and professionals at the PU Library auditorium.

Muhammad Asif Kamal from Dammam University, Saudi Arab, gave tips to students to get job in foreign countries. He gave suggestions regarding MCQs, entry test preparation, making powerful CV, successful interview skills according to standard of job market demands and requirements.

Later, Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani thanked the guest and asked the participants to utilise these useful tips to get overseas job. More than 100 participants attended the programme and appreciated the management for holding such a great session.