Punjab University library organizes introductory talk

Punjab University (PU) Library book club organised introductory talks on two books, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) library book club organised introductory talks on two books, here on Saturday.

The books of the month were "The Leadership of Muhammad (PBUH) by John Adair" and "Hayat-a-Rasul-a-Ummi by Khalid Maqsood".

PU Hailey College of Commerce Associate Professor Dr Ishfaq Ahmed presented the talk on the book of John Adair. While reviewing the book he defined some early and contemporary theories of leadership along with relating these with the style of leadership of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The introduction to the urdu book of Khalid Maqsood was presented by PU's Center for Islamic Studies Associate Professor Dr Asim Naeem.

He described that due to the writing and research style, the book has a special place among others on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH). He said that despite of some opposed arguments the book can be considered very authentic and a must read on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani thanked the speakers and participants for their lively contribution to the program and help in promoting PU Library's vision of Book Reading and Loving Culture.

Meanwhile, PU Institute of education and Research (IER) will organize 2nd Convocation, 2021 on Sunday at Faisal Auditorium. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter and other will attend the event.