Punjab University marks world mental health day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab University's Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) conducted a series of webinars to mark the 'World Mental Health Day' on Saturday.

The theme of the webinar series was 'Sharing Advent of New Spectrums of Positivity and Kindness'.

IAP Director Dr Rafia Rafique, welcomed the speakers across the globe who joined these webinar series.

Some of the well-known speakers including Dr. Fatima Kamran, Assistant Professor Institute of Applied Psychology, Dr. Afsheen Masood, Assistant Professor Institute of Applied Psychology, Dr Tanveer Nasar, Clinical Psychologist Dr. Rabia Mushtaq, Assistant Professor Iqra University, Dr. Farah Abbasi, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Michigan State University, USA, Dr. Mujeeba Ashraf, Assistant Professor, IAP, Dr Afifa Anjum, assistant Professor IAP, Dr. Iram Zehra, Chief Clinical Psychologist, Mayo Hospital and Prof. Dr. Nashi Khan, chartered clinical psychologist, UK.

The focus of their discussion during these webinar series was positive perspective of mental health, healthy coping strategies and ways to cope with stressors.

The webinar series was concluded with an interactive session of panel discussion focusing on the wide spectrums of positivity and kindness.

Panel comprised of renowned psychologists which included Prof. Dr. Najma Najam, Professor Emeritus, Institute of Applied Psychology, Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar, Vice Chancellor, Government College for Women University, Sialkot, Dr. Mohsina Najeeb, Ex-Chief Clinical Psychologist, Mayo Hospital, Lahore, Prof. Dr. Naumana Amjad, Dean Humanities and Social Sciences, NIU, Lahore, Prof. Dr. Salma Hassan, Chairperson Department of Psychology, GC University, Lahore, Dr. Amjad Tufail, Associate Professor, Government Islamia College, Lahore and Dr. Amina Muazzam, Tenured Associate Professor, Department of Applied Psychology, LCWU, Lahore.

The panelists enlightened the participants on the diverse aspects of positivity and kindness in psychology and shared ways to improve physical and psychological well-being.

All sessions were live streamed through IAP facebook and attended by hundreds of participants and professionals from all around the world.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed had appreciated IAP Director Dr Rafia Rafiq for taking the initiative of establishing mental health helpline in order to take care of mental health of people at large.