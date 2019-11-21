Punjab University marks World Philosophy Day

The Punjab University's Department of Philosophy Thursday took out a rally and organised a seminar to mark the World Philosophy Day here

In-charge Shahid Gul, Assistant Professor Sahreen Bukhari, faculty members and students of the department participated in the walk. The participants were holding placards and banners, highlighting significance of the subject of Philosophy.

In his address, Shahid Gul said that the trend of philosophical thinking was vanishing in the present age. He said that the subject of Philosophy could help eliminate extremism from society as it promotes culture of tolerance and dialogue. He said that the subject could also help fight environmental pollution.

He urged the government to take initiatives as per recommendations of the department for promotion of Philosophy subject in the country.