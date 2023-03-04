Punjab University Officers' Welfare Association (PUOWA) organises annual general body meeting

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Punjab University Officers' Welfare Association (PUOWA) organised its annual general body meeting here at Law College Hall on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab University Officers' Welfare Association (PUOWA) organised its annual general body meeting here at Law College Hall on Saturday.

On this occasion, PUOWA President Jaleel Tariq, Registrar Tasneem Kamran, Senior Vice President Dr Tauqeer Ali, General Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali, Vice President Intikhab Alam, Joint Secretary Muhammad Kashif Nazir with other officials and officers were also present.

In the meeting, the Names of two officers including Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz and Dr Sadaf from the Health Centre were drawn for payment of Umrah.

Later, prizes were distributed among the participants of the annual sports gala of Punjab University Officers Welfare Association.

In his address, Jaleel Tariq congratulated the lucky officers nominated for performing Umrah. He said that Punjab University Officers Welfare Association would continue to organize activities for the welfare and health of its officers.

