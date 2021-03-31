UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Online Admission For Associate Degree

Wed 31st March 2021

Punjab University online admission for associate degree

Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has notified the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Science / Arts Part-I, II annual examination 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has notified the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Science / Arts Part-I, II annual examination 2021.

According to a PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms with double fee for the Associate Degree Science / Arts Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular / late college / private and improve division is April 30, 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that all those candidates of Associate Degree Arts / Science in Part-I and Part-II who failed to submit their admission form during stipulated period have been granted this special / final chance to submit their forms with double fee.

PU's Portal will be opened for 15 days for the relevant students with single fee after the declaration of result of Associate Degree Arts/Science Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2020.

Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

