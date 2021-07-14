Punjab University online forms submission date

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab University has notified that receipt of online admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Art/Science (BA/BSc) Part-I & Part-II Supplementary Examination 2020 / Annual Examination 2021 is July 30 with single fee.

The schedule is open for only those candidates who appeared in Associate Degree in Arts/Science (BA/BSc) Part-I & II annual examination 2020. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.