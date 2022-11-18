Punjab University organises seminar on political polarisation

Punjab University (PU) School of Communication Studies (SCS) Friday organised a day-long seminar on 'Political Polarisation in Pakistan: Balancing voices Vs Journalists' Biases'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University (PU) school of Communication Studies (SCS) Friday organised a day-long seminar on 'Political Polarisation in Pakistan: Balancing voices Vs Journalists' Biases'.

The seminar was held in collaboration with the SCS, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chair, PU Web tv and Department of Communication & Media Research (DCMR), says a press release issued here.

Director Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Prof Dr Mian Hanan Ahmad, renowned journalists Rizwan Razi, Gohar Butt, Assistant Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain, Assistant Prof Dr Nasim Ishaq and students were present.

In his keynote address, Rizwan Razi highlighted role of media in political polarisation in Pakistan besides shed light on its history and present practices in modern era.

He said, after the emergence of new media, Pakistan's democracy had become polarised and 5th generation hybrid media war had been launched.

Gohar Butt shed light on the Constitution of Pakistan and said that the Constitution of a country was the most essential part for its development and implementation of Constitution was the only way to reduce political polarisation.

In her vote of thanks, SCS Director Prof Dr Noshina Saleem hailed the respected guests for their valuable insight.