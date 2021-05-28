UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Organises Webinar On CPEC

Punjab University's Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a webinar on 'CPEC: Regional Dynamics', here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Punjab University's Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a webinar on 'CPEC: Regional Dynamics', here on Friday.

CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, Chairperson Department of Political Science LCWU Dr Qamar Fatima, faculty members and Mphil/ PhD scholars attended the online seminar.

In her address, Dr Qamar Fatima highlighted the importance of the mega project. She regretted that the Indian intelligentsia had been playing a negative role regarding CPEC.

An all inclusive framework and culture of cooperation is a need of the hour for the regional progress in South Asia, she added.

