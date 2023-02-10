Punjab University organizes awareness seminar

Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies (ISCS) organized a seminar on raising awareness among youth about 'Trafficking in Persons in Pakistan' under the Alumni Network Small Grant project, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies (ISCS) organized a seminar on raising awareness among youth about 'Trafficking in Persons in Pakistan' under the Alumni Network Small Grant project, here on Friday.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Poonch, AJK Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, Director ISCS Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Executive Director Idea Pakistan / analyst Salman Abid, Focal Person Punjab, Shahzad Amir, Director PU Centre for Peace and Security Studies Prof Dr Farhan Navid Yousaf, faculty members and students were present.

The speakers highlighted various aspects of the topic and gave awareness to the students. They were of the view that civil society, NGOs, experts, security forces, media and academia should play a constructive role to raise awareness regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) will organize its 2nd graduation ceremony on Saturday (today) at 9:30am in its auditorium.