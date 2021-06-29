UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Organizes Blood Donation Camps

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:06 PM

Punjab University Department of Social Work has organized two blood donation camps in collaboration with Sundus Foundation for the children battling Thalassemia and Hemophilia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University Department of Social Work has organized two blood donation camps in collaboration with Sundus Foundation for the children battling Thalassemia and Hemophilia.

PU's Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar inaugurated a blood donation camp at the department. DSW Chairperson Prof Dr Syed Mehnaz Hassan, Registrar Dr. Muhammad Khalid Khan, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

The students were found donating blood enthusiastically on the call of the event organizers to help the children suffering from the diseases.

Talking to the media, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that there was a responsibility on every human being to help others who were facing various difficulties in their life. He said that it was a great act of kindness to help any human being suffering from any illness.

Prof Dr Syeda Mehnaz Hassan said that more than 300 volunteers were registered to donate blood.

