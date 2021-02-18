Punjab University organizes seminar on digital library tools

Punjab University Library (PUL) in collaboration with Executive Training & Development Cell (ETDC), Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) and Pakistan Scientific & Technological Information Centre (PASTIC), Islamabad organized a one-day seminar on digital library tools

The seminar was held for introducing digital library tools of Consortium of Science & Technology and Research & Development Libraries of Pakistan (CSTRDLP) like Cloud based Library Management System (PASTIC Koha Cloud), Digital Repository of indigenous scholarly literature and Union OPAC of Pakistani Libraries (PakCat) for librarians of PU at Hailey College of Commerce.

Project Coordinator PASTIC Syed Habib Akhter Jafferi was the resource person of the seminar. PU Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Chief Librarian Dr. Muhammad Haroon Usmani and Principal HCC Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmad were present on the occasion. A large number of librarians attended the seminar.

Syed Habib Akhter Jafferi briefed the participants in detail about the working of PASTIC Koha cloud, digital repository and PakCat. He demonstrated the major features of the tools.

He said it was imperative for libraries to come and join hands to facilitate the library users at large.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood said resource sharing was very important and had become a need of the hour. He said that the libraries could provide better reading and learning opportunities to their patterns by sharing their resources. He appreciated the efforts of PASTIC for providing a platform in resource sharing field.

Dr. Muhammad Haroon Usmani said PASTIC had provided libraries a platform to come closer and facilitate the users in searching their required information. He said that now users could get the information about availability of their required material in libraries of all provinces. Dr. Haroon Usmani thanked HCC Principal Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmad for arranging and providing venue of the seminar.

Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmad said the seminar is a great opportunity for librarians to learn and share the latest tools of managing information and deliver it effectively and efficiently. He said the administration is very much passionate in providing all resources for organizing such seminars.