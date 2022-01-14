UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Organizes Seminar On Indo-Pak Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022

Punjab University organizes seminar on Indo-Pak relations

Punjab University (PU) Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) on Friday organized a seminar on 'India-Pakistan Relations'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab University (PU) Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) on Friday organized a seminar on 'India-Pakistan Relations'.

On this occasion, Ministry of Foreign Affairs' former Legal Advisor Ross Masud was the keynote speaker while Director CSAS Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and MPhil/PhD scholars were present.

The guest speaker started his lecture with the onset of the Muslim rule in South Asia and its consolidation through a structured frame work, provided with an impetus by enormous Muslim rulers.

Masud threw light on the inception of two nation theory which subsequently led to Pakistan movement. He said that India erected enormous problems to destabilize newly born state. He said that Kashmir and water issues were the key issues that had rendered the bilateral issues hostile.

The speaker said that meaningful dialogue and effective diplomacy were the way forward to mitigate growing hostility between the two countries.

