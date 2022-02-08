Punjab University organizes seminars on Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab University Department History & Pakistan Studies and Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organized seminars with reference to Kashmir Solidarity Day.

At Department of History and Pakistan Studies, Chairman Department of History & Pakistan Studies Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Chairman Department of Kashmir Studies Prof Dr Khawaja Zahid Aziz, President Ibn-e-Khaldoon Society Prof Yasir, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, Dr Khawaja Zahid Aziz spoke about as how the Kashmiris are being deprived of their basic rights particularly their legitimate right to self determination. He said that the UNO and international community must play their role to resolve the Kashmir problem and the issuance of Indian domicile must be cancelled over there.

He said that the students must be active on their social media accounts regarding this issue of Kashmir.

Moreover, Dr Mahboob Hussain gave closing remarks by concluding the ceremony. A Kashmiri folk song was also sang in the event.

Abdullah Malik, a human rights activist, highlighted the illegal occupation of Indian armed forces and their violations of human rights such as genocide, mass killings, and disappearance of men folk. The guest speaker, Abdullah Malik, also mentioned the human rights violations regarding women in Kashmir. He said that they are directly victimized by the Indian armed forces using repressive strategies against them such as rape, sexual and physical violence. The guest speaker stated the solution of Kashmir problem lies in dialogue process among all stakeholders.