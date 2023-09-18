Open Menu

Punjab University ORIC Website Launched

The Punjab University Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) has launched its official website to facilitate teachers and promote industry-academia linkages

In this regard, the inaugural ceremony was held at PU Vice Chancellor's office here on Monday.

PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director ORIC Dr Shakil Ahmad, Director General IT Dr Kamran Abid, Deputy Director ORIC Dr Aqil Inam and others were present.

In his address, Dr Khalid shed light on the importance of website and appreciated the efforts of the ORIC and IT staff for designing a comprehensive website.

