Punjab University partially opens for students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) on Monday partially opened for students and the face-to-face classes of students of selective semesters began along with an option to adopt online classes with concession in fee.

A large number of newly admitted students joined their face-to-face classes on PU campuses. At all the entry gates of the university, PU's security staff monitored the temperature of the entrants and distributed masks among the students.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar visited various classes and labs to monitor implementation of SoPs regarding COVID 19.

Addressing an orientation session of newly admitted students organized by PU Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad urged the students to play their role to cope with this pandemic. He said that the students had got an opportunity to attend face-to-face classes and this opportunity must be availed by following the instructions of the government by ensuring COVID-19 SoPs. He said that they must equip themselves with modern knowledge of the relevant fields along with skills. He said that students must develop high moral values among them, become a law-abiding citizen and ensure transparency in their everyday life.

Earlier, as per guidelines of Higher education Commission of Pakistan and instructions of the government, the university administration had decided to re-open the university in two phases. In the first phase, the students of M.S/M.Phil and Ph.D. programs, who have completed their course work and need to complete their research work, are entitled the hostel facility from 01.02.2021, subject to the recommendations of the supervisors, HODs and deans.

A PU spokesman said that in the first phase, course work of BS 1st and 8th semesters, M.

A/M.Sc. 1st and 4th semesters, M.A/M.Sc., LL.M., 2nd year under annual program, newly admitted M.S/M.Phil. and Ph.D. students attending face to face classes and availing hostel facility, should be completed by 31st March, 2021 as condensed semester. He said that in the first phase, BS 1st semester and newly promoted students of B.S 8th semester and M.A/M.Sc. 1st Semester & 4th Semester had been allowed face to face classes along with hostel facility (if required), from 1st February, 2021. He said that furthermore, students of B.S 8th semester and M.A/M.Sc. 4th semester would avail the hostel facility (if required) after completion of their previous semesters i.e., BS 7th Semester & M.A/M.Sc. 3rd semester online exams. He said that the hostel facility would only be available to those students who will attend face to face classes subject to the clearance of all hostel and departmental dues before applying for hostel accommodation to the Chairman, Hall Council. He said that students of all semesters would have options to attend face to face/online classes, however, students attending online classes will get fee exemptions in medical fee, library fee, sports fee, transport fee and hostel fee as per the instructions of PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad.

In the phase two, he said, the remaining classes of 3rd & 5th semester of BS Programs and 3rd semester of M.A/M.Sc. would continue in the online mode till 31.03.2021. However, he added, this group of students may be called even before 31.03.2021 for face to face classes as soon as the Covid-19 situation gets better. He said that all the students of ongoing semesters will complete their online exams by 15.02.2021 as already announced. He said that the students of far flung areas who have connectivity issues will be allowed to avail hostel facility.