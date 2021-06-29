Punjab University pays tribute to Dr Mughees

Punjab University (PU)'s School of Communication Studies on Tuesday organized a condolence reference to pay homage to legendary teacher of journalism late Prof Dr Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh at Hameed Nizami Hall

Eminent personalities including Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani, Sajjad Mir, Prof Dr Nizam-ud-Din, Prof Muhhees's son Ali Mughees, Director SCS Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, senior faculty members and large number of students attended the reference.

In his address, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said that Dr Mughees-ud-Din was a teacher by birth who continued to teach despite facing severe illness. He said that Dr Mughees produced leaders of national level and a number of eminent journalists working in the media industry were his students. He urged the teachers to play their role for the prosperity of the country.

Senior journalist Salman Ghani said, "Dr Mughees not only equipped us with technical skills but also he trained us ideologically.

" Senior journalist Sajjad Mir said that the services of Dr Mughees could not be forgotten and he would always be remembered. He said that he was the first senior professor who spoke on the topic of social media. He said that Dr Mughees-ud-Din was expert at several dimensions of media, especially modern media studies and research methodology.

Dr Nizam-ud-Din said that Dr Mughees would be remembered in the eminent teachers of journalism forever. He said that Dr Mughees was a person who set various trends and uplifted the department.

Dr Noshina Saleem said that Dr Mughees played an important role in providing the best human resource to the media industry. She said that his instructions and guidelines would be followed to nurture the School of Communication Studies.

Ali Mughees thanked the participants.

In the end, three scholarships in the name of Dr Mughees were distributed among students.