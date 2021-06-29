UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Pays Tribute To Dr Mughees

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:03 PM

Punjab University pays tribute to Dr Mughees

Punjab University (PU)'s School of Communication Studies on Tuesday organized a condolence reference to pay homage to legendary teacher of journalism late Prof Dr Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh at Hameed Nizami Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU)'s school of Communication Studies on Tuesday organized a condolence reference to pay homage to legendary teacher of journalism late Prof Dr Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh at Hameed Nizami Hall.

Eminent personalities including Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani, Sajjad Mir, Prof Dr Nizam-ud-Din, Prof Muhhees's son Ali Mughees, Director SCS Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, senior faculty members and large number of students attended the reference.

In his address, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said that Dr Mughees-ud-Din was a teacher by birth who continued to teach despite facing severe illness. He said that Dr Mughees produced leaders of national level and a number of eminent journalists working in the media industry were his students. He urged the teachers to play their role for the prosperity of the country.

Senior journalist Salman Ghani said, "Dr Mughees not only equipped us with technical skills but also he trained us ideologically.

" Senior journalist Sajjad Mir said that the services of Dr Mughees could not be forgotten and he would always be remembered. He said that he was the first senior professor who spoke on the topic of social media. He said that Dr Mughees-ud-Din was expert at several dimensions of media, especially modern media studies and research methodology.

Dr Nizam-ud-Din said that Dr Mughees would be remembered in the eminent teachers of journalism forever. He said that Dr Mughees was a person who set various trends and uplifted the department.

Dr Noshina Saleem said that Dr Mughees played an important role in providing the best human resource to the media industry. She said that his instructions and guidelines would be followed to nurture the School of Communication Studies.

Ali Mughees thanked the participants.

In the end, three scholarships in the name of Dr Mughees were distributed among students.

Related Topics

Punjab Social Media Media Industry Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi receives Acting Defence Minist ..

11 minutes ago

Dr. Rubaba inaugurates three Telemedicine Clinics ..

24 seconds ago

PSB DG condoles death of sportsman Fazal Ghanni

26 seconds ago

Awaz Foundation, Ujala Network demand more budget ..

28 seconds ago

ICAO Will Not Hold Meetings on Ryanair Incident Un ..

29 seconds ago

Russia Will Not Participate in Drafting of ICAO Fi ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.