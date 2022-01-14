UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Postpones Entrance Test

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Punjab University postpones entrance test

The Punjab University (PU) has postponed the entrance test which was scheduled to be held on January 17, 2022 for admissions to MPhil Communication Studies (Professional Track) and PhD at School of Communication Studies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has postponed the entrance test which was scheduled to be held on January 17, 2022 for admissions to MPhil Communication Studies (Professional Track) and PhD at school of Communication Studies.

According to the PU spokesperson, the new date will be announced later.

Related Topics

Punjab January

Recent Stories

Two social media companies get registrations with ..

Two social media companies get registrations with PTA

5 minutes ago
 Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa ..

Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa

5 minutes ago
 Desert Challenge Jeep Rally kicks off in Mithi

Desert Challenge Jeep Rally kicks off in Mithi

5 minutes ago
 KP govt issues new quarantine policy at Airport, b ..

KP govt issues new quarantine policy at Airport, border terminals

5 minutes ago
 US Democrats' Bill on Sanctions Against Russia Lar ..

US Democrats' Bill on Sanctions Against Russia Largely 'Symbolic' - Expert

8 minutes ago
 1200 candidates appear in DPT entrance exam at JSM ..

1200 candidates appear in DPT entrance exam at JSMU

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.