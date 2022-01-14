Punjab University postpones entrance test

The Punjab University (PU) has postponed the entrance test which was scheduled to be held on January 17, 2022 for admissions to MPhil Communication Studies (Professional Track) and PhD at School of Communication Studies

According to the PU spokesperson, the new date will be announced later.