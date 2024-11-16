Open Menu

Punjab University Postpones Exams Over Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Punjab University postpones exams over smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Punjab University on Saturday has postponed all scheduled examinations due to smog and holidays in the province.

According to a notification issued here Saturday, Punjab University has instructed to make all classes online, while all officers and employees of the administrative department have been directed to hold all official meetings, related to work from home and university affairs online.

Meanwhile, the staff in the health center of the university will continue to work, the notification reads.

Related Topics

Punjab Holidays All From

Recent Stories

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

11 minutes ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

3 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

3 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

4 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

4 hours ago
Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

18 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan