Punjab University postpones exams over smog

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Punjab University on Saturday has postponed all scheduled examinations due to smog and holidays in the province.

According to a notification issued here Saturday, Punjab University has instructed to make all classes online, while all officers and employees of the administrative department have been directed to hold all official meetings, related to work from home and university affairs online.

Meanwhile, the staff in the health center of the university will continue to work, the notification reads.