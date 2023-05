Punjab University (PU) contradicts news item regarding ACE raid

A spokesperson of Punjab University (PU) has dismissed some media reports regarding Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab raid at Punjab University to arrest former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar as concocted and baseless

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A spokesperson of Punjab University (PU) has dismissed some media reports regarding Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab raid at Punjab University to arrest former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar as concocted and baseless.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the PU spokesperson said the former chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was neither residing in Punjab University nor anti-corruption authorities conducted any raid inside the university.