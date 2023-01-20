UrduPoint.com

Punjab University (PU) Library Celebrates 5th Book Club Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Punjab University (PU) library celebrates 5th book club anniversary

The Punjab University (PU) Library celebrated its 5th Book Club anniversary and arranged book introductory talks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab University (PU) library celebrated its 5th Book Club anniversary and arranged book introductory talks.

Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Assistant Professor Dr Shahzeb Khan, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Two books of the month were "Pothohar: Khata-i-Dilruba" by Shahid Siddique, and "What We Owe to the Future" by William Macaskill.

Dr Haroon Usmani presented the talk on the urdu biography 'Pothohar: Khata-i-Dilruba'. He, in his literary style, narrated some beautiful extracts from the book while describing the culture and history of the Pothohar region.

Dr Shahzeb Khan presented the talk on the book of William Macaskill. He discussed the main themes of the book and urged the audience to realise their responsibility and play their role in revitalising the world for the coming generations.

Related Topics

World Punjab From

Recent Stories

'Mr Stingy' to 'Artful Dodger': Nigeria presidenti ..

'Mr Stingy' to 'Artful Dodger': Nigeria presidential candidates heatedly trade i ..

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

15 minutes ago
 Two booked over decanting in Faisalabad

Two booked over decanting in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Seven Somali soldiers killed in Al-Shabaab attack

Seven Somali soldiers killed in Al-Shabaab attack

1 minute ago
 39 retailers fined for overcharging in Faisalabad ..

39 retailers fined for overcharging in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Govt restores previous status of Pakistan Medical ..

Govt restores previous status of Pakistan Medical Council (PMC)

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.