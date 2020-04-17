Punjab University (PU) organizes online training for food safety, dietary guidelines

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab University (PU) Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) on Friday organized an online training session on Food Safety and Dietary Guidelines.

IAGS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Dr Shinawar Waseem, Dr Rizwan Tariq and other experts addressed the large number of people who participated in the online training session.

In his message, Prof Haider said during the pandemic, "It is our social responsibility to educate people and develop community awareness based on scientific facts".

Dr. Shinawar Waseem Ali elaborated the food safety practices that must be adopted during purchase of grocery in markets, and sanitation as well as storage of these items at home.

He also discussed the importance of personal hygiene, as well as kitchen and food hygiene to prevent the food borne illness in such a crucial time of corona pandemic.

Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Tariq elaborated the mechanism of action of COVID-19 and discussed in detail the type of immune booster foods that could help fight against this disease. He said that good nutrition and physical activities were essential for health, particularly in times of pandemic when immune system needs to fight back.

Prof Haider congratulated Coordinator Food Science and TechnologyDr. Shinawar Ali and Dr Rizwan for this highly needed training.

