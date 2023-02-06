Punjab University (PU), Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) ink MoU

Punjab University (PU) and Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote joint research projects and organize several academic activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Punjab University (PU) and Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote joint research projects and organize several academic activities.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the committee room of Punjab University Vice Chancellor office, here on Monday.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Commandant PN War College Maritime Centre of Excellence, Lahore Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal, Deputy Commandant, Commodore Ehsan Ahmed, PU Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and others were present.

As per the agreement, the parties will promote joint research projects and start short courses.

PU and Pakistan Navy War College will jointly organize seminars, conferences and exchange delegations of teachers and researchers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar said role of Navy was important in making national defense impregnable. He said that the martyrs of Navy kept Pakistan safe from enemies by giving sacrifices.