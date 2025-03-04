Open Menu

Punjab University (PU) Signs MoU With PITB

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 08:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Punjab University (PU) signed an agreement with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), for registration of working human capital and bridge the gap between potential employer and employee through an IT system.

In this regard, a ceremony to sign memorandum of understanding was held at PU VC’s office here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Director IT Operations PITB Atif Husssain, PU Director Career Counseling and Placement Centre Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, Director External Linkages Dr Yaamina Salman, and others were present.

According to MoU, Punjab University will provide the incoming flow of the students and will encourage them to get registered into Punjab Job Center Portal. PITB will support for integration of database with available data of current students and alumni. PU will inform PITB in case of any activity planned i.e job fairs, talent hunt programs etc.

As per MoU, PU will publicize Punjab Job Center within university premises. PITB will also provide necessary information to students regarding registration and its benefits; ensure the secrecy of data provided. PITB shall oversee and ensure timely execution of project activities and maintaining project reports and record keeping of project activities. Both the institutions are united by common interests and objectives, and they shall establish channels of communication and co-operation that will promote and advance their respective operations. The institutions will keep each other informed of potential opportunities and shall share all information that may be relevant to secure additional opportunities for one another.

PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that MoU will bring opportunities for students. He said that in Pakistan a number of IT graduates of Punjab University are working in key-positions, which is a matter of pride.

