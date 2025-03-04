Punjab University (PU) Signs MoU With PITB
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 08:23 PM
Punjab University (PU) signed an agreement with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), for registration of working human capital and bridge the gap between potential employer and employee through an IT system
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Punjab University (PU) signed an agreement with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), for registration of working human capital and bridge the gap between potential employer and employee through an IT system.
In this regard, a ceremony to sign memorandum of understanding was held at PU VC’s office here on Tuesday.
On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Director IT Operations PITB Atif Husssain, PU Director Career Counseling and Placement Centre Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, Director External Linkages Dr Yaamina Salman, and others were present.
According to MoU, Punjab University will provide the incoming flow of the students and will encourage them to get registered into Punjab Job Center Portal. PITB will support for integration of database with available data of current students and alumni. PU will inform PITB in case of any activity planned i.e job fairs, talent hunt programs etc.
As per MoU, PU will publicize Punjab Job Center within university premises. PITB will also provide necessary information to students regarding registration and its benefits; ensure the secrecy of data provided. PITB shall oversee and ensure timely execution of project activities and maintaining project reports and record keeping of project activities. Both the institutions are united by common interests and objectives, and they shall establish channels of communication and co-operation that will promote and advance their respective operations. The institutions will keep each other informed of potential opportunities and shall share all information that may be relevant to secure additional opportunities for one another.
PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that MoU will bring opportunities for students. He said that in Pakistan a number of IT graduates of Punjab University are working in key-positions, which is a matter of pride.
Recent Stories
Police committed to public safety: CPO
WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation
Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..
Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth disease
PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towards economic stability, prospe ..
KP CS for expediting development projects under SIFC
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police committed to public safety: CPO3 minutes ago
-
WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation3 minutes ago
-
Scholars hail Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra as role model for women worldwide27 minutes ago
-
Experts for disaster-resistant healthcare infrastructure for youth27 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi joins officers for iftar at Zero Point checkpost37 minutes ago
-
Laborer dies after being buried in sandpit37 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held to honour SP Sher Ali Jamali37 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Fatima praised as role model for women37 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy competition held at University of Gujrat37 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of contempt case against Adiala Jail's admin37 minutes ago
-
Sindh Social Welfare department launches NGOs Help Desk37 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi briefed on Women Development Dept's progress37 minutes ago