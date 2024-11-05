Open Menu

Punjab University (PU) Signs MoUs With Various Industries

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 07:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Punjab University (PU) Institute of Polymer & Textile Engineering has signed memorandum of understanding with Marjan Polymer Industry, Ocean Paints and Ron Extrusions Engineering to strengthen industry academic linkages, help promote local industry and provide job opportunities for students.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in the committee room of Punjab University Vice Chancellor’s office here on Tuesday. On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Director Institute of Polymer and Textile Engineering Dr Shahzad Maqsood, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram, faculty members, Chief Executive Officers and representatives of Marjan Polymer Industry, Ocean Paints and Ron Extrusions Engineering were present.

Speaking at the event, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that development of relations with industries is the top priority of the university. He said that the agreements will help in the production of goods at the local level in collaboration with the industries. He said that the MoUs will provide better employment opportunities to PU students. He said that he will promote industrial parks in the university in collaboration with the relevant industries and chamber of commerce. Industry representatives said that internship and employment opportunities would be provided to the students of PU. He said that the students must do such research that results in a product. He said that there is a need to promote the trend of entrepreneurship among students.

