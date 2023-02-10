Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar condoles death of Amjad Islam Amjad

Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar on Friday expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former PU student, renowned writer, poet and intellectual Amjad Islam Amjad

In his condolence message, the VC said that Amjad Islam Amjad made the name of Pakistan bright in the world and the services of late Amjad Islam Amjad would be remembered in the golden words in history.

He said that the void created in urdu literature with his death cannot be filled. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Amjad Islam Amjad held an MA degree from Punjab University Oriental College and had been the editor of the university's magazine, Mehwar.