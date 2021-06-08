UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Ranked Among World's Top 62pc Universities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:42 PM

QS World University Rankings, which is officially recognized by the Government of the Punjab and Punjab Higher Education Commission, has ranked Punjab University (PU) among top 62 percent universities of the world and ranked PU among top 801-1000 universities in its fresh ranking for 2022

According to PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, QS had ranked Punjab University among the best 78.5 percent universities of the world in 2018. He said that in just three years, PU improved its international ranking by 16 percent as for the year 2022 it was counted among top 61.6 percent universities of the world, which was a landmark achievement. He said that PU's Asia ranking had also improved 39 times in just two years.

Dr Niaz Akhtar said that The Nature Publishing Group, a world-class publisher of high impact scientific and medical information in print and online founded in 1869, has also ranked PU No 1 in terms of research publications in the field of natural sciences amongst all Pakistani universities. The VC added that for the first time, PU's 13 subjects had been ranked internationally by QS and PU's subject of Petroleum Engineering was ranked among top 100-150 institutions of the world.

He said that in 2018, PU's five subjects were ranked international for the first time and PU was improving its subject-wise ranking manifold every year.

Prof Niaz Ahmed said that PU has also improved its Asian ranking and it stands on 178th position, making a considerable jump of 54 points in just two years. He said that PU was ranked 232nd in 2018's ranking of Asian universities and it has improved its ranking manifold in a period of just two years.

He said that for the first time in PU's history, he allocated a hefty amount of Rs380 million for research last year as it was the top priority of the administration. He said that teacher-student ratio had been maintained besides appointments of PhD degree holders as faculty members and collaboration with international organizations which mainly contributed to university's rapid improvement in QS ranking.

PU VC said that the university had regulated all statutory bodies of the university and all its organs were fully functional. He said that streamlining the university's system would help improve international ranking of the university.

He appreciated Chairman Ranking Committee Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood for making efforts to improve the university's ranking and congratulated PU faculty members, employees and students on this achievement.

