The mother of Punjab University's Registrar Dr. Muhammad Khalid Khan passed away on Thursday and was laid to rest after funeral prayers in Multan

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhter, teachers and employees have expressed grief and sorrow over her sad demise.

In their condolence message, they prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.