Punjab University reschedule online admission date

Punjab University (PU) department of examinations has issued new schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts/Science Annual examinations 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab University (PU) department of examinations has issued new schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts/Science Annual examinations 2022.

According to PU spokesperson, online portal for said exams with double fee, Rs. 500, would be opened from June 21 to June 24.

The exams will commence from July 27. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.