Punjab University signs MoU with DG Archaeology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ):The Punjab University (PU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Government's Directorate General of Archaeology.

The MoU was signed by PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad and Secretary Tourism Punjab Mr Ehsan Bhutta along with Advisor to CM for Tourism Asif Mehmood, according to the PU spokesman here on Saturday.

PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram and others were also present.

A detailed discussion was held to undertake archaeology and heritage related initiatives under the MoU with monthly meetings to expedite progress.

The purpose of the MoU is to work for the promotion of cultural heritage of Pakistan and conduct joint field activities. Both institutions will provide the opportunities of learning to its faculty, students, researchers and professionals in research and learning exchange programs.

Both institutes will organize various training programs, exhibitions, conferences, seminars etc for promotion of cultural heritage.