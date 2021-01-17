UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Signs MoU With DG Archaeology

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:18 AM

Punjab University signs MoU with DG Archaeology

The Punjab University (PU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Government's Directorate General of Archaeology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ):The Punjab University (PU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Government's Directorate General of Archaeology.

The MoU was signed by PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad and Secretary Tourism Punjab Mr Ehsan Bhutta along with Advisor to CM for Tourism Asif Mehmood, according to the PU spokesman here on Saturday.

PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram and others were also present.

A detailed discussion was held to undertake archaeology and heritage related initiatives under the MoU with monthly meetings to expedite progress.

The purpose of the MoU is to work for the promotion of cultural heritage of Pakistan and conduct joint field activities. Both institutions will provide the opportunities of learning to its faculty, students, researchers and professionals in research and learning exchange programs.

Both institutes will organize various training programs, exhibitions, conferences, seminars etc for promotion of cultural heritage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

36 minutes ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

21 minutes ago

US rejects Mexico's claim of fabricated drug evide ..

22 minutes ago

Merkel's party picks her ally as next leader

22 minutes ago

Police Arrest 9 Protesters in Tbilisi - Interior M ..

35 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive continues in city

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.