(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : University of the Punjab in collaboration with UN Pakistan chapter and Galaxy Sports academy will organize a sports gala at PU Gymnasium here on Thursday.

According to the PU spokesman, the gala is being organized in connection with the 16 days of activism against gender based violence campaign in the province.