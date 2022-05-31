UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Students Delegation Visits PSCA

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 07:22 PM

A 35-member students delegation of Mass Communication Department from the Punjab University Tuesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Qurban Lines here

Director Public Relations PSCA Muhammad Tauseef Sabih briefed them about various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.

Tauseef Sabih briefed the delegation about the women's safety app that was loaded with features such as chatting, secured route mapping, location sharing, and one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment.

The students were also briefed on media management and effective use of social media during the visit.

The students were briefed about functions of the project dealing in 15 emergency call center, police dispatch unit, video control unit, media monitoring unit, and the PSCA insignia cam-surveillance operations management center.

Later on, Punjab University students also participated in the PSCA Web tv programme and radio safe city FM 88.6 live programme.

