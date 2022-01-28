UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Students Get First Position At Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 07:39 PM

A group of performing arts department, Natak, of the Punjab University (PU) College of Art and Design has got the first position at the Inter-University Performing Arts Festival at the Lahore College for Women University

According to the spokesperson for PU, the Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts Director Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal had written a hilarious and thought-provoking script "Dil hai Pakistani", on the theme of human rights.

The play was applauded by the audience and attracted the attention of judges and critics.

>