Punjab University students get positions in declamation contest

Punjab University Pioneers' Debating Society students Rabia Zeeshan, Muhammad Rizwan and Abdul Rehman Sudais participated in the 18th All Pakistan Forman Bilingual Declamation Contest and Punjabi Natara 2024 at FC College University, Lahore, and won prominent positions with their stellar performances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Punjab University Pioneers' Debating Society students Rabia Zeeshan, Muhammad Rizwan and Abdul Rehman Sudais participated in the 18th All Pakistan Forman Bilingual Declamation Contest and Punjabi Natara 2024 at FC College University, Lahore, and won prominent positions with their stellar performances.

According to a PU spokesman, in Punjabi Natara, Abdul Rehman Sudais got best speaker award, while in English declamation, Rabia Zeeshan clinched the first position and Muhammad Rizwan obtained consolation prize in urdu category.

The team also secured the prestigious running team trophy. PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali and Director Students Affairs Dr Shahzeb Khan extend heartfelt congratulations to the team and the entire Pioneers' Debating Society.