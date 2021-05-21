Punjab University takes our rally to condemn Israel

The Punjab University administration Friday took out a rally to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemn terrorism and war crimes committed by Israel against them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Punjab University administration Friday took out a rally to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemn terrorism and war crimes committed by Israel against them.

The rally, led by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, was taken out from the Vice Chancellor's office to Gate No 2. Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, President Academic Staff Association Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar, Secretary ASA Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, deans of various faculties, teachers, officers, employees and Christian community of the PU also participated in the rally.

The rally expressed anger over war crimes and human rights violations by Israel in the occupied Palestinian areas. They chanted slogans condemning Israel's terrorism and carried Palestinian flags and banners to express solidarity with Palestinians.

Addressing the rally, the PU VC said the success of ceasefire belonged to the valor of Palestinians.

He said that the international community failed to condemn a country which was openly involved in state terrorism against Palestinians. He said that the issue of Palestine should be resolved according to the spirit of two-state solution. He said that Israel must vacate illegally occupied territory. He said that the Muslims would never compromise over the sanctity of the Holy places. He urged the Islamic countries to use their influence to settle the issue once and for all.

He said that the sacrifice would result in liberation of Palestinian land from illegal occupation of Israel. The VC said that the Pakistani government and the nation would not disappoint Palestinians and Kashmiris.