Punjab University Teachers, Students Express Solidarity With China

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:04 PM

Punjab University teachers, students express solidarity with China

Punjab University teachers and students along with Chinese students expressed solidarity with China and its people coping with Coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab University teachers and students along with Chinese students expressed solidarity with China and its people coping with Coronavirus.

In this regard, a rally was taken out by PU Department of Political Science in which the participants were carrying placards inscribed with "We Stand with China".

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Department of Political Science Chairperson Prof Dr Iram Khalid, Prof Dr Rana Ejaz, Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan, students of the department and Chinese students of the university participated in the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that Chinese were a great nation and it had coped with many crises in the past. He said that Chinese people were fighting coronavirus with bravery and they would come out of this problem too. He said that Pakistan government and the nation stood with China at this critical time. He said, "Pakistan and China are time-tested friends and we will always stand with each other at all difficult times."

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

