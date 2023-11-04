Open Menu

Punjab University To Awards Degrees On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2023 | 09:54 PM

The Punjab University School of Economics (SoE) will organise degree awarding ceremony on Sunday (today), November 5, 2023 at 11:30am at Golden Pearl hall, Faletti’s Hotel, Lahore

Former Finance Minister Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Founder Akhuwat Foundation Amjad Saqib, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, President LCCI Kasif Anwar, Dean Faculty of business, Economics and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhary and others will participate in the event

