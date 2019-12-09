UrduPoint.com
Punjab University To Celebrate Int'l Human Rights Day 2019 On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:35 PM

Punjab University to celebrate Int'l Human Rights Day 2019 on Tuesday

The Ministry of Human Rights would celebrate International Human Rights Day 2019 at Pervaiz Hassan Environmental Hall, Law College, Punjab University New Campus at 9am on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights would celebrate International Human Rights Day 2019 at Pervaiz Hassan Environmental Hall, Law College, Punjab University New Campus at 9am on Tuesday.

Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will be chief guest on the occasion, whereas various speakers would highlight various aspects to protect the fundamental rights of citizens and societal norms of tolerance and forgiveness.

