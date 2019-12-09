The Ministry of Human Rights would celebrate International Human Rights Day 2019 at Pervaiz Hassan Environmental Hall, Law College, Punjab University New Campus at 9am on Tuesday

Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will be chief guest on the occasion, whereas various speakers would highlight various aspects to protect the fundamental rights of citizens and societal norms of tolerance and forgiveness.