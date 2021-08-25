UrduPoint.com

Punjab University To Establish Babar Legacy Centre

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 07:36 PM

Punjab University will establish Babar Legacy Centre in order to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab University will establish Babar Legacy Centre in order to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The centre named after first Mughal Emperor Zaheeruddin Babar, had been recommended to the Syndicate by the Academic Council in its meeting held on Wednesday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed presided over the meeting while deans of faculties, heads of departments and professors participated in the meeting.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Niaz Ahmed said the PU was taking practical initiatives to promote relations with Central Asian states. He said the purpose of establishment of the centre was a part of the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He said the centre would be established at PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies.

Department of History Chairman Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain said that under the centre, various academic activities including exchange of teachers and students, sharing of manuscripts, seminars, workshop, etc would be organized.

The Academic Council also approved various recommendations regarding direct admission to PhD after sixteen years of education. However, the candidates having 18 years of education will also be able to apply for PhD degree program and the M Phil/MS programs would also continue. In this regard, details would be published in the admission advertisement of M Phil and PhD programs in the upcoming days.

The Academic Council also recommended that the university would not offer admissions in the master degree programs this year however the students having fourteen years of education would be admittedto the 5th semester of relevant BS programmes. The Academic Council also gave approval to startingnew degree programs in various departments.

