Punjab University to establish Regional Integration Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab University (PU) will establish Regional Integration Centre to provide a platform for long term opportunities for the regional countries in social, economic and cultural domains.

In this regard, a meeting was held at committee room of Vice Chancellor's Office on Friday in which PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) Vice President Major General (R) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, deans, President Academic Staff Association Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and other officials participated.

During the meeting, Masroor discussed the framework of the centre and said that the Regional Integration Center would enhance academic exchange, strengthen and broaden research on regional issues and cooperation between Pakistan and Eurasia.

He said that this center would create a concept of community with shared future for regional prosperity.

On this occasion, CGSS President Maj Gen (R) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery and PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad awarded a special letter of appreciation to PU Institute of Communication Studies Assistant Professor Dr. Shabbir Sarwar for extending utmost appreciation for his efforts to motivate and train the ICS students for article writing in order to project a soft image of Pakistan. Jaffery also termed him as an amazing teacher and source of inspiration for the youth that had motivated students to excel in the field.

The vice chancellor also appreciated Dr. Shabbir's practical journalism skills and said that whenever he was given a task he professionally completed it in a befitting manner.