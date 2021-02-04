Punjab University to hold events at Alhamra to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

The Punjab University will hold a number of events at Alhamra Arts Council (AAC) to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab University will hold a number of events at Alhamra Arts Council (AAC) to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

According to AAC spokesperson, the events will be held with cooperation of the council and Parks & Horticulture Authority at Alhamra Arts Council, The Mall road, from February 5 to 7.

Besides a photo exhibition, various other events will be held to highlight the plight of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The inauguration ceremony will take place at 3.00 pm on February 5.

Traditionally, on February 5 every year, the Kashmir Solidarity Day is marked to express support and solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination and remind the United Nations and the international community of its commitments regarding the resolution of this long standing dispute.