Punjab University To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:09 PM

The Punjab University will organise various activities in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council and Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday

In this regard, painting exhibitions, dramas, memes and other activities will be organised to highlight the atrocities of India in Occupied Kashmir. The inaugural ceremony will be held on Friday at 3pm at Lahore Arts Council, The Mall. Eminent personalities from all walks of life will participate in the events.

In this regard, painting exhibitions, dramas, memes and other activities will be organised to highlight the atrocities of India in Occupied Kashmir. The inaugural ceremony will be held on Friday at 3pm at Lahore Arts Council, The Mall. Eminent personalities from all walks of life will participate in the events.

